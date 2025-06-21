Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.28 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $470.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.59. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

