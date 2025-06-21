Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $6,903,571.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,177.28. This trade represents a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.