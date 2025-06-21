Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of PAHC Q1 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.41 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAHC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.91. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.