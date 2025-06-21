Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Timken Earnings

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

TKR opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. Timken has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 211,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

