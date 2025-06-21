Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for IBKR Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.25 to $53.75 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $51.34 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

Interactive Brokers Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,434.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

