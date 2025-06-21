Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ROK Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3%

ROK stock opened at $320.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $328.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $147,505.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,238.38. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.