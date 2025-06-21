Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for Cintas Earnings

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $218.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cintas has a 52 week low of $172.20 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 516.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $24,872,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 34.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.