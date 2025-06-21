Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

