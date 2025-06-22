2,716 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

STIP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.