2,978 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

WEC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

