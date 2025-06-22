54,287 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

