AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AB Volvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 billion. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.