AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,075,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,226,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 737.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

