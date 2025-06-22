Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Up 86% – Still a Buy?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 86% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 2,664,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 860,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

