Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading 5.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 265,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 592,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adeia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adeia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

