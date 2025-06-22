Airline Stocks To Follow Today – June 19th

RTX, Zscaler, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Transdigm Group are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded airline companies, representing partial ownership in businesses that provide air transportation services. Their market value is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, passenger demand, labor costs and broader economic conditions. Investors typically weigh these industry-specific risks and opportunities when evaluating airline equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,611. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,872. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $309.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,037,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,241,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,034,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,413.92. The company had a trading volume of 295,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,346.75. Transdigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

