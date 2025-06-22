Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $169.06 and last traded at $168.96. Approximately 17,587,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 30,437,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.32.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

