Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEEFree Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,048,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,125,000 after purchasing an additional 392,170 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ameren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,601,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

