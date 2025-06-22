American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

