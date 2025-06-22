American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $218,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 50.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.8% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.0%

American Water Works stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.