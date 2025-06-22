ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,004 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.65.

ANA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

