Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $10,212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $228.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,934 shares of company stock worth $5,807,196. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

