Andrew Priestley Sells 13,913 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.07. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

