Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.24. 15,640,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 39,229,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Applied Digital Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 109.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

