Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 894,562 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,677,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

