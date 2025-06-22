Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after buying an additional 908,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,089,000 after buying an additional 730,408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,214,000 after buying an additional 473,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after buying an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,970,000 after buying an additional 268,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1%

ARW opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

