Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 43,128 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 43,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $3,819,415.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,084.32. This represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $3,242,178.91.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $3,211,043.40.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80.

On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,437,274.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36.

RBRK opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,035,000 after buying an additional 293,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rubrik by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 4,007.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 310,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 715,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in Rubrik by 50.7% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 186,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

