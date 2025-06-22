AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $46.78. Approximately 11,371,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,402,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last three months. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

