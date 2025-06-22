AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

