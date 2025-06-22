Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.57.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Atkore alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 97.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Atkore Stock Down 0.7%

ATKR opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $153.32.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.