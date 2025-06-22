Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.65. Approximately 66,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 53,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

BATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,117,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,019. The trade was a 19.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 121,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,730 and have sold 147,272 shares valued at $6,322,139. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

