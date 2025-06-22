Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

