Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

Bank Hapoalim Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim Increases Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5386 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.