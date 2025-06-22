Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 267 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

