Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0%

BDX opened at $168.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

