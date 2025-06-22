Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,975.48. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $358,205,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
