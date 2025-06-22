Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 273,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $13,736,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719,227 shares in the company, valued at $790,677,118.10. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,560 shares of company stock worth $32,034,898 in the last three months. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

