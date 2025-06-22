Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Core Scientific, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, deploying or leveraging blockchain technology. These firms may operate cryptocurrency exchanges, offer blockchain-based infrastructure or develop related software and services. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of decentralized ledger applications across finance, supply chain and other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.63. 15,046,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,813,175. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,867,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,714,431. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 4.53.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,833,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,584,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 11,644,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,865. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,118,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,207. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 6.30.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 387,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,063. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

