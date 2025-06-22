Best Esports Stocks To Follow Now – June 19th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, and Insight Enterprises are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, hardware and peripheral manufacturers, and streaming platforms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for online and live gaming events, sponsorships, and media rights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.95. 362,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,485. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Recommended Stories