Best Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – June 20th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $54.29. 607,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80.

RealReal (REAL)

RealReal stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,467. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 504,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

