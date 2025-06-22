Best Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – June 20th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Rio Tinto, and Carrier Global are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. 7,305,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293,738. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. 3,781,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,880. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.45. 2,251,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 3,594,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,152. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,532. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

