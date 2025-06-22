Best Travel Stocks To Research – June 20th

Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, and Booking are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $975.73. 1,603,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,002.60 and a 200 day moving average of $981.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. 62,345,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,107,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $19.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,305.91. The company had a trading volume of 146,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,314. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,946.64.

