BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 66,011,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,212,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.29.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 293,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,817.87. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

