Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

