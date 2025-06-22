Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 19th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a history of strong financial performance, market leadership, and reliable dividend payments. These companies typically have high credit ratings, stable earnings growth, and wide investor recognition, making their stocks relatively lower risk compared to smaller or less mature firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 713,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 160,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 8,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,881. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Featured Articles