Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $974.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $948.55 and a 200 day moving average of $969.93. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

