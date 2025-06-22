Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,643 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. The company has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

