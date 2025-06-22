Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,157 Shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 770.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. QIAGEN N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

