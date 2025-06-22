Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,075 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 170.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.6%

EWBC stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

