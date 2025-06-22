Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 5,206 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of E. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ENI by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 76.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ENI by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

ENI Trading Up 0.9%

E opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.01%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

